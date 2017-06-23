You can Netflix and chill with Brad Paisley and The Hoff on August 15th

Rick Diamond/Getty ImagesBrad Paisley will be playing for big laughs on August 15th when Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo debuts on Netflix.

The show was filmed earlier this year when Brad hosted two comedy shows at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville as part of the Wild West Comedy Festival. He’s wrangled a bunch of great talent for the special, too, including comedians Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana and Mike E. Winfield.

Baywatch and Knight Rider icon David Hasselhoff and Reba McEntire make special appearances.

You can watch Brad, along with David Hasselhoff on the hood of K.I.T.T., the car from Knight Rider, as they make the official announcement on Brad’s Facebook page.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country