You can keep the car seat, Thomas Rhett’s daughter prefers to fly

Valory Music Co. It sounds like Thomas Rhett‘s adopted daughter Willa Gray may be tailor-made to hit the road with dad.

After a 7,000-mile, 30-hour trip from Uganda last week, TR says the 18-month-old was nothing but excited.

“… Immediately, she got in my arms and was like, ‘Airplane!’” he tells People. “I thought, ‘Okay, you haven’t changed a bit and this isn’t fazing you at all!’” he says of the little one.

While Willa apparently loves taking to the skies, she’s not so sure about child restraints on the ground.

“As bad as it is, they don’t do the whole car seat thing in Uganda,” TR says. “She’s like, Why are these straps over my shoulders? Why am I being locked into this weird contraption?’”

This Saturday, the new dad plays Madison, Mississippi with Kenny Chesney and Jake Owen.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country