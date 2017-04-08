You Can Buy a ’98 Championship Ring

Tennessee hasn’t been able to recreate the 1998 national championship season since that point, but there is a way for a Tennessee fan to literally have a piece of that history.

A rare sight – what appears to be an authentic national championship ring from the 1998 season – appeared on a Facebook sale listing in the Knoxville area on Saturday, giving a Tennessee fan the opportunity to have one of those prized possessions for $4,000.

There isn’t a lot of information about where the ring came from, why it’s for sale or anything along those lines, but it’s certainly a unique opportunity for a fan to add the ultimate item to their UT memorabilia collection.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider