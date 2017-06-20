Yes, Zendaya is “obsessed” with Spider-Man, but no, she’s not playing Mary Jane in “Homecoming”

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya revealed she became “obsessed” with the franchise after seeing it at a pivotal moment.

“My first date was to Spider-Man and I was obsessed with it immediately,” the actress told Good Morning America.

For the record, we did some quick math and figured she wasn’t talking about the 2002 original with Tobey Maguire — which would have made the 20-year-old actress 6 for that date — but instead, 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

Zendaya plays Michelle in Homecoming, the series reboot that stars Tom Holland as a younger Spidey glimpsed in Captain America: Civil War. “I’ve always kind of related to Spider-Man,” says Zendaya. “He’s not just the superhero all the time. He is, at the end of the day, Peter Parker, who is a 15-year-old kid. We’ve all been that awkward teenager and had that time in our life.”

Says Zendaya, “It just happened that was my first date and, then, here we are now. It’s crazy.”

Zendaya is also debunking the rumors that her character is actually the famous Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker’s love interest from the comics.

