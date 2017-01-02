Year-Long Digital Detox Left DC Woman Feeling ‘Grateful of Every Moment’

Darla Bunting(WASHINGTON) — A Washington, D.C. woman has revealed that a year-long digital detox from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat has left her feeling “grateful of every moment.”

Darla Bunting had hundreds of Facebook and Snapchat friends, over 1,300 Instagram followers and more than 4,000 Twitter followers. But on Jan. 1 last year she announced in a blog post that she was giving the sharing platforms up for the next 365 days.

The education advocate told ABC News last year that she initially deleted the social media apps for a month on the advice of her pastor, but found the mini-digital detox wasn’t enough.

Now after an entire year, Bunting, 31, told ABC News: “I had different epiphanies over the course of this year. I feel so at peace.”

“I took away instantly that so many of us curate our lives for social media and so I removed all of that, removed the feeling of having to ‘snap’ every moment or Instagram every moment or every experience that’s going on in my life,” she said.

“When I began to cut out different things, I learned to have an attitude of gratitude,” Bunting added. “I became really grateful of every moment.”

