Yeah Boy, Kelsea Ballerini can make breakfast

ABC/Image Group LA It appears Kelsea Ballerini must have some skills in the kitchen.

“@KelseaBallerini made pancakes this morning,” her fiancé Morgan Evans tweeted, adding “It’s a good Wednesday.”

Morgan, who just signed his own U.S. record deal with Warner Nashville, should likely enjoy Kelsea’s culinary talents while he can. She’s about to get significantly busier, as she embarks on the You Look Good World Tour with Lady Antebellum and Brett Young this Friday.

Meanwhile, the Australian singer is in the studio working on his own music, as we wait to see how Kelsea will follow up her top-five single, “Yeah Boy.”

