Wynonna Gets Back to Her Roots and Plans a Revival for 2017

Curb RecordsWynonna is going back to her beginnings on her 2017 tour, launching the Roots & Revival trek with her band The Big Noise in March.

“My roots are firmly planted in country music,” Wy says. “But I was given wings, and I’m grateful that my fans have allowed me the freedom to sing the music that I love.”

Billed as “part nostalgia, part comedy, and all rich, soulful music,” the Roots & Revival Tour will take fans on a journey through Wynonna’s 33-year career. It’s set to run through late October.

