World’s first fully accessible water park opens in Texas

(SAN ANTONIO) — Morgan's Inspiration Island in San Antonio, Texas, is the first of its kind.

Imagine taking a child with a disability to a water park for some summer fun, only to find out not all the attractions were accessible.

That will never happen at Morgan’s Inspiration Island, an “ultra-accessible” splash park opening this weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

The new park is an offshoot of the popular Morgan’s Wonderland, a theme park built on the same premise: that everyone, regardless of age or ability, is included. Like Morgan’s Wonderland, every part of the park is wheelchair accessible.

“Morgan’s Inspiration Island promises to give individuals with physical or cognitive special needs a place where they can splash and play without barriers,” Gordon Hartman, founder of The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, which developed the park, said in a media release.

“Like Morgan’s Wonderland, Morgan’s Inspiration Island is not a special-needs park; it’s a park of inclusion,” he added.

Morgan’s Inspiration Island overlooks the theme park’s 8-acre catch-and-release fishing lake. The focal point is a seven-story lighthouse with a rotating beacon on top. Six major elements — including Calypso Cove, a water music garden splash pad and Shipwreck Island splash pad, which includes an accessible …read more

