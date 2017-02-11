Working Out Amid the Masterpieces at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — As a snowstorm was barreling down on Manhattan last Thursday, a group of 15 workout enthusiasts gathered in front of the Great Hall staircase at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art. Outfitted in sneakers, leggings and T-shirts, these art devotees were not there to quietly shuffle past the priceless masterpieces. They had signed up to power walk, stretch and fist-pump their way through the museum’s 36 galleries and 5 wings.

The “Museum Workout” involves a combination of dance, art and performance. The 8:30 a.m. workout has become so popular that future classes are sold out.

Two dancers from the Monica Bill Barnes & Co. – dressed in sequin dresses and sneakers – get the group to start jogging in place to the Bee Gee’s “Staying’ Alive,” which blares from a speaker carried by a man dressed in a tuxedo.

The 45-minute workout has participants do jumping jacks in front of Perseus with the Head of Medusa, power walk through the Hall of Medieval Arms and Armor and squat in front of John Singer Sargent’s famous portrait of Madam X.

Forbidden Fun

There’s a sense of exhilaration mixed with mischief as participants dance past historic artwork. Museum guards look on, some smiling, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health