Woody Harrelson Confirms Role in “Young Han Solo” Movie

C. Flanigan/FilmMagic(UTAH) — Woody Harrelson is officially off to a galaxy far, far away.

During an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, the 55-year-old actor confirmed to Variety that will, indeed, be reuniting with his Hunger Games producer Allison Shearmur for in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off.

This time, Harrelson, who played a mentor to Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games character, Katniss Everdeen, will play Han Solo’s mentor in the currently untitled project. Although the news has been around for a bit, this is the first time Harrelson has publicly confirmed it.

Like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which recently topped the $1 billion mark worldwide, the Han Solo spin-off will be set prior to 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope. Alden Ehrenreich will play the young Han Solo, joined by Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke. The film is set for a 2018 release.

Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment