Women Reveal How They Lost More Than 100 Pounds, Transformed Their Lives

Photodisc/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — For Diana Anguh, it was her high school prom that set her on a weight-loss journey to losing 140 pounds and becoming a chef.

For Christina Jordan, it was not being able to enjoy a ride at Disneyland because she could not buckle the seat belt that pushed her to lose more than 130 pounds and keep the weight off for nine years.

“I decided to try a more natural approach to eating. I focused on just being healthy, and seeing where my body takes me,” Jordan told People magazine, in which she is featured, along with Anguh, in the magazine’s latest issue, which has Oprah Winfrey on its cover.

Jordan, 34, of Phoenix said eating six meals per day with a mix of protein, good carbohydrates and healthy fats helped her drop 35 pounds in one month. From there, she continued to lose weight and is now finishing her doctorate in nutritional science.

“I realized that I would be the best mom and the best wife by being the best me,” Jordan told People.

Anguh, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, has kept her 140-pound weight loss off for over six years. She credits her weight loss to setting a goal and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health