Woman fighting cancer throws goodbye party for breasts ahead of double mastectomy

Jessica Malatesta(PHILADELPHIA) — One Philadelphia woman fighting breast cancer decided to throw a goodbye party for her breasts days before she would undergo a double mastectomy.

Andy Sealy threw a party she dubbed “Ta Ta to My Ta Ta’s” last Sunday at Bop on Broad Street in Philadelphia. The 37-year-old sales representative invited more than 200 friends and family to celebrate with her before she received treatment.

“I really wanted to go away before my surgery, but it wasn’t in the cards,” Sealy told ABC News. “So I said, ‘Well, I want to have a farewell party.'”

Sealy was diagnosed with breast cancer after feeling two lumps in her left breast back in January. After undergoing testing, doctors confirmed that she indeed has breast cancer and scheduled her for a double mastectomy, which was Wednesday.

Sealy said farewell in style, encouraging her friends to wear swim suit tops under their clothes. Her friends even brought pink balloons, a custom cake in the shape of — ahem — you know what, and she even had a deejay. Her father also created a customized sign for the occasion and she got a special Snapchat filter to fete the occasion.

By the end of the party, Sealy was …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health