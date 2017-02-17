Woman attempts to conquer her lifelong fear of heights live on “GMA”

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A woman who suffered from severe acrophobia conquered her fear of heights by facing her anxieties head-on as part of a new Good Morning America campaign that launched Friday called “Face Your Fears.”

Jane Fisher, 35, of Atlanta, climbed a 21-foot ladder live on GMA before anxiously stepping onto a trapeze platform to go flying high through the air.

“I’m ready to fly,” Fisher proudly said moments before taking the leap at Fearless Flyers Academy in Mystic, Connecticut.

And with that courageous attitude, she pulled it off.

Psychologist Ellen Koch, a professor at Eastern Michigan University who specializes in “one-session exposure therapy,” has been helping Fisher train to get to this point.

“For Jane, she was very motivated to overcome her fear and that was really helpful for her,” Koch said. “And it was really important for her to learn about the anxiety process and that it was important for her to confront her fear, and let the anxiety come down and that she’ll be fine with that, as opposed to trying to fight it or avoid it like she had done in the past.”

Once Fisher climbed down from the net that caught her brave jump, she told GMA that she

