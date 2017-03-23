Wolf Hoping For Large Role For TEs In Scott’s Offense

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

It’s understandable if rising senior Ethan Wolf and the rest of the tight ends have an extra smile going out to practice this spring.

Larry Scott, who coaches the tight ends, was promoted to offensive coordinator over the course of the offseason, giving Wolf’s position coach the keys to calling the offensive plays in 2017. Will that lead to more productivity from this group?

“I know he does like to throw the ball to the tight end just from his past track record, but we’re hoping for that,” Wolf said following Tennessee’s spring practice on Thursday.”We’re going to do whatever we can. If he throws us the ball, we’re going to make every play.”

Scott has an extensive history working with and developing tight ends after coaching the position at South Florida, Miami and now Tennessee. He helped develop Oakland Raiders’ tight end Clive Walford, who caught 77 passes for over over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns during his final two years with the Hurricanes (2013-14). In 2015, Scott also coached Miami tight end David Njoku – who could be a first-round pick in the 2017 draft.

After being named the tight ends coach at UT in 2016, Scott got decent …read more

