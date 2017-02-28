With ‘Ellie Challenge,’ family hopes to bring attention to daughter’s rare disease

Courtesy Beth McGinn(ARLINGTON, Va.) — One Virginia family hopes to bring attention to a rare disease that may cause paralysis or even death for their 9-year-old daughter.

Ellie McGinn suffers from a rare genetic disorder that affects both her brain and spinal cord. Her mother, Beth McGinn, of Arlington, Virginia, realized something was wrong with her daughter when she was a toddler.

“I started to notice her balance wasn’t really good. I brought it up with the pediatrician,” McGinn told ABC News. “At age 3 she would complain about pain in her feet…that’s when I started to kind of panic.”

After seeing a series of specialists, Ellie was given a diagnosis of Leukoencephalopathy with Brainstem and Spinal Cord Involvement and Lactate Elevation (LBSL). The rare genetic disorder affects the brain and spinal cord and is caused by a genetic mutation. As a result, it can lead to abnormalities of white matter in the brain and high levels of a substance called lactate. Symptoms include difficulty moving arms or legs, epilepsy, speech problems and in severe cases, early death. Many children with the disease end up being wheelchair bound by their teens. There is no cure for the disease.

Ellie’s symptoms include a tremor and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health