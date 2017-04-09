Wisconsin couple adopting two sets of twins gives birth to their own twins

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — What are the odds? A Wisconsin couple currently in the process of adopting two sets of twins recently gave birth to their own twins.

What’s even more interesting is that all of the twins were born on the same date — Feb. 28 — in different years.

Carrie and Craig Kosinski, who live on a farm in Union Grove, always planned to adopt.

“Adoption was always apart of what we had planned … but we wanted to try to have our own children first and then adopt,” Carrie Kosinski, who was herself adopted as a child, told ABC News.

“But we were told by the doctors we wouldn’t be able to have kids on our own,” she said.

AFter Carrie, 28, was diagnosed with endometriosis and has other issues that complicate ovulation, the couple moved up their adoption plans, she told ABC News.

“I was adopted myself, and so I grew up in a family of nine. I always wanted a bigger family than that,” she said. “I know how sad you get and lonely, and you just want a family that’s going to love you.”

Then an acquaintance from high school reached out to the Kosinskis in July 2013 asking …read more

