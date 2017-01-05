Kicks Country Winter Watch

Here are the latest closings, delays and cancellations from 106-9 Kicks Country.
School Closings For Thursday January 5
|School Name
|Status
|Jackson County
|Closing At 11:30am
|Overton County
|Closing At 1pm
|Pickett County
|Closing At 12pm
|Smith County
|Closing At 1pm
|White County
|Closing At 1pm
