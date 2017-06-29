William Michael Morgan’s not “Missing,” he’s on AUDIENCE Network Friday night

ABC/Image Group LA

Friday night, William Michael Morgan is stepping into the spotlight for his very first television special.

“My shows are getting bigger and people are coming and it makes me so happy…” the relative newcomer says of how his career has taken off since he hit #1 with the Sam–Hunt-penned “I Met a Girl.”

You can check out that song in the show’s trailer, and also preview WMM’s performance of his latest single, “Missing,” on YouTube.

William Michael Morgan’s AUDIENCE Network special premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country