William, Kate and Harry Speak Out on Mental Health

Karwai Tang/WireImage(LONDON) — Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry marked the New Year with their first joint engagement Tuesday to raise awareness of their high-profile mental health campaign.

The royal trio, who founded Heads Together to change the conversation on mental health, arrived at the Institute of Contemporary Art in central London for a briefing on their upcoming plans for the next phase of their mental health charity.

William spoke first at the event, encouraging people to open up about their challenges in life.

“There are times when, whoever we are, it is hard to cope with challenges – and when that happens being open and honest and asking for help is life-changing,” William, 34, told those in attendance. “Talking to someone else is a positive and confident step to take but for too long it has been a case of ‘keep quiet and carry on.’”

“As a result, too many people have suffered in silence for too long, and the effects of this can be devastating,” he said.

Kate, 35, then addressed the crowd.

“We have seen that two heads are better than one when dealing with a mental health problem,” she said. “William, Harry and I have been very privileged to witness in …read more

