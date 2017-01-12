Thursday, January 12, 2017
Will “X-Men” Movie Star Peter Dinklage Cross Over to Marvel’s “Infinity Wars?”

HBO/Macall B. PolaySources tell Variety that Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is being considered for a key role in Marvel’s upcoming two-part Avengers: Infinity War movies.

Interestingly, Dinklage played a villain in X-Men: Days of Future Past, which is based on Marvel Comics X-Men heroes, but was produced by 20th Century Fox, not Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

This means if the actor joins Infinity Wars, it would be his first foray into the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s no word yet on what role Dinklage will play, but shooting is expected to begin this summer. The first and second part will be shot back-to-back, with Part 1 opening in May of 2018 and the second in 2019.

Production on season seven of Game of Thrones recently wrapped, so Dinklage could shoot his Avengers scenes before the eighth and final season of the HBO drama begins production. Season seven debuts this summer.

Both films will have a huge collection of Marvel’s movie heroes facing off against the galactic super-villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. Brolin made his first appearance as the Mad Titan in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, though the character was glimpsed in the after-credits of 2012’s Avengers, but played by …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment

