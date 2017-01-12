Will “X-Men” Movie Star Peter Dinklage Cross Over to Marvel’s “Infinity Wars?”

HBO/Macall B. PolaySources tell Variety that Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is being considered for a key role in Marvel’s upcoming two-part Avengers: Infinity War movies.
Interestingly, Dinklage played a villain in X-Men: Days of Future Past, which is based on Marvel Comics X-Men heroes, but was produced by 20th Century Fox, not Disney-owned Marvel Studios.
This means if the actor joins Infinity Wars, it would be his first foray into the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Production on season seven of Game of Thrones recently wrapped, so Dinklage could shoot his Avengers scenes before the eighth and final season of the HBO drama begins production. Season seven debuts this summer.
Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment