For the last two recruiting cycles, the Vols have had some good drama on and around National Signing Day. In 2015, Tennessee got five-star offensive lineman Drew Richmond to flip from Ole Miss, and in 2016 the Vols were able to secure the commitment of highly-touted junior college defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo despite him decommitting from the Vols just months before.

After two drama-filled National Signing Days back-to-back, a little surprise on the final day of the recruiting calendar has become the expectation for Tennessee fans. So will the Vols get another National Signing Day surprise this year?

Unlike the last two years, it doesn’t appear as though the Vols are in line to flip any highly-rated players away from another school or gain a highly unlikely pledge from an uncommitted recruit. Tennessee is, however, still in on a number of solid players and could still manage to pick up a little surprise for the 2017 National Signing Day.

The biggest name that’s still a viable option for the Vols to land at this point is five-star defensive lineman LaBryan Ray. Nabbing Ray would certainly qualify as a surprise and would add another headliner to a Vols’ class that has five-star offensive …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider