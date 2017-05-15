Will Ferrell serenades USC grads with “I Will Always Love You”

Getty Images/Jerritt Clark(LOS ANGELES) — Will Ferrell delivered the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Southern California, on Friday, capped off with an a capella version of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

“Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you may choose,” he told the grads.

“If you ever have a moment where you feel a little down, just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family and imagine me — literally picture my face — singing this song gently into your ear,” he said before launching into the song.

Ferrell recalled his time at the University, from which he graduated in 1990 with a degree in sports information, “A program so difficult, so arduous, that they discontinued the major eight years after I left.”

After reminiscing about his days on campus, where he was “always trying to make my friends laugh” by crashing lectures as different characters — including a maintenance man — the 49-year-old funnyman said he never imagined that he’d become “one of the most famous alumni of this university — mentioned in the same …read more

