Will Corey Vereen Play Linebacker in the NFL?

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

Position changes from college football to the NFL happen all the time. Braxton Miller and Terrelle Pryor were quarterbacks in college who switched to wide receiver in the NFL (Miller switched his last year at Ohio State in preparation), while others, such as tight end Erik Swoope of the Indianapolis Colts, played a completely different sport before going into the NFL.

Now there’s talk of a certain former Vol switching positions at the next level.

Corey Vereen played exclusively defensive end for Tennessee. For the last three seasons, Vereen was the defensive end opposite the Vols’ record-setting pass rusher, Derek Barnett, and he benefited from that greatly. Vereen piled up 112 tackles, 13 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hurries in his 48 career games as a Vol. But he’s not looking at staying at defensive end for his professional career.

“I feel a lot, a lot more comfortable, especially in those (linebacker) drills, with dropping (into coverage) and everything,” Vereen stated after Tennessee’s Pro Day on Friday. “I feel like it would be a pretty good position for me.”

At 6-foot-2, 249 pounds, Vereen has the size and build that would fit a linebacker in a 3-4 defensive …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider