Will Alvin Kamara be a First-Round Draft Pick?

Ever since Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara decided to forego his senior season and declared early for the 2017 NFL Draft shortly after the Vols’ Music City Bowl game, his draft stock has slowly risen. Kamara is now gaining more and more traction as a potential first-round draft pick by several draft analysts.

Josh Norris of NBC Sports and Rotoworld believes all the hype surrounding Kamara being taken in the first round isn’t far-fetched at all.

I think the round one buzz in the NFL for Kamara is real. https://t.co/HggwNAGCaP — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 21, 2017

Then Charles Robinson, a senior NFL reporter for Yahoo!, voiced his agreement. Robinson even claimed that Kamara will not only be drafted in the first round, but that he also will be considered one of the best backs in the entire draft.

This. #NFL personnel depts have been on #Vols Kamara for months. Fully expect him to exit combine having climbed into Fournette/Cook tier. https://t.co/e2n1JtjGfh — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 21, 2017

