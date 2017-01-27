Wife of Falcons Player Who Watched Playoffs in Labor Says Newborn Will Attend Super Bowl

Katie Levitre(ATLANTA) — The Atlanta Falcons’ Andy Levitre will have his biggest fan watching from the stands in Houston at Super Bowl 51.

Lily Gene Levitre was born at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2017. Levitre’s wife Katie gave birth just hours after witnessing the team’s NFC playoff win against Seattle.

“We got the clearance from her pediatrician to bring her so I am going to keep her bundled up next to me and we are going to head to Houston,” Katie Levitre, 26, told ABC News. “We’ll definitely tell her she’s a playoff baby and hoping soon she’s a Super Bowl baby. Everybody on the team says she’s a good luck charm, so we are hoping to keep that up.”

On Jan. 14, Levitre was on her way to Atlanta’s Georgia Dome with her mother when she began to have contractions.

“I was well aware I was in labor, but I thought it was going to be a day or two, so I didn’t panic at the beginning,” Levitre said. “When we got to the game [the contractions] started to ramp up a bit. By the end of the game, I couldn’t take anymore.”

Levitre said she texted a football staffer to let him …read more

