Up to 20 percent of Americans come down with the flu every year, and there are signs this flu season could be rough. The best protection is a vaccine, but over the past decade effectiveness has been as high as 60 percent and as low as 19 percent. Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss this year’s effectiveness and how to tell the difference between the flu and a cold. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Health