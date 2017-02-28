Why Thomas Rhett will start showing up at the grocery store on Wednesday

Photo Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group The next time you head to the grocery store, you may bump into Thomas Rhett — or at least his mug on a cereal box. That’s because the “Star of the Show” hitmaker is the face of this year’s Outnumber Hunger Campaign.

TR will be featured on the packaging of 60 General Mills brands that should start showing up at the supermarket on Wednesday. When you enter the code on the box and your zip code at OutnumberHunger.com, the Feeding America organization will give five meals to your local food bank.

In years past, both Reba McEntire and Jennifer Nettles have been featured in Big Machine’s annual effort. So, far, the effort has provided 45 million meals over six years of service.

