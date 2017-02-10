Why Thomas Rhett Has One More Reason to “Die a Happy Man”

ABC/Image Group LA Thomas Rhett has been consistently landing hits on the country chart since 2012, but with this year’s Grammys, he accomplishes a new feat. Sunday’s ceremonies bring his very first shot at taking home the most coveted prize in all of music.

The “Star of the Show” hitmaker is up for Best Country Song, and TR says he couldn’t be more proud that his first nomination comes in a category where the award goes to the songwriters. Add to that the fact that he wrote “Die a Happy Man” about his wife Lauren, and it’s easy to understand why Thomas is on cloud nine.

“Aw, man! It’s the sweetest feeling in the world,” the Georgia native says. “You know, not only as an artist, but for sure as a songwriter, ’cause I take so much pride in the songs that I write and we spend so much time writing the songs. So to be nominated for — to me — the highest accomplishment in my career thus far is just mind-blowing!”

TR competes with Keith Urban‘s “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Tim McGraw‘s “Humble and Kind,” Maren Morris‘s “My Church” and Miranda Lambert‘s “Vice” for the Grammy. You can find out …read more

