Why this year’s ACM Awards could turn Keith Urban into a Triple Crown winner

ABC/Randy HolmesNot only is Keith Urban the most-nominated artist at this year’s ACM Awards, but if he can snag the Entertainer of the Year trophy, he stands to accomplish a rare feat.

A win for Entertainer would make Keith eligible for the Academy’s rare Triple Crown Award, given to those who’ve begun their career by winning New Male/Female Vocalist and gone on to win Male/Female Vocalist before claiming the big prize.

This year, the Australian superstar is again up for Male Vocalist, and he could take home two statues in the Album category: one as artist, and another as producer. He could also win two trophies for Single of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” on the same merit. The tune is also vying for the Song of the Year title.

“I’ve been a musician since I was 6 years old. I just love writing songs, making records and touring. So for the ACMS’s to recognize RIPCORD in such a big way today is humbling,” Keith said in a statement.

“I share these nominations with everyone in my life who made it possible — and a BIG shout out to all of our fans, who came out to see us on the …read more

