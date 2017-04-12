Why there’s never been a better time for “Day Drinking” with Little Big Town

ABC/Image Group LAYou’ll soon be able to raise a glass with a little help from Little Big Town. The CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year is now officially in the wine business.

“Introducing Four Cellars to Nashville,” the band tweeted Wednesday, along with a photo of the foursome enjoying a glass of red with Andrew Browne, the founder of a winery based in Walla Walla, Washington.

In the photo, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet are also holding two bottles of vino, examples of the first pair of wines the group will introduce in their line. The venture was “developed from the friendship of Little Big Town and… Browne Family Vineyards,” according to the brand’s website. You should be able to get a taste by early summer.

Little Big Town joins other artists like Zac Brown Band and LOCASH who also have their own signature wines. In addition to their musical endeavours, Karen Fairchild most recently debuted a line of fashions at Macy’s, while Kimberly Schlapman will roll out her latest collection of home goods this month on HSN.

