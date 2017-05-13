Why the ‘exercise pill’ isn’t likely to eliminate the gym any time soon

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Recent headlines touting the benefits of an “exercise pill” have teased the idea that it could be possible to skip the gym and stay fit.

But a new study released this month, which takes a closer look at how the drug, GW501516, acts on the body’s metabolism, shows the alleged benefits aren’t all that new and the potential risks could be significant.

The study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism revealed additional information about the way the chemistry of the drug works, giving outside researchers a chance to assess the claims that this “exercise pill” could be a substitute for physical activity.

The intention of the research, according to one of the study authors, was not to create a pill that healthy people could take to mimic, or substitute for, exercise.

“It was never our intention to encourage the replacement of exercise with any exercise mimetics,” said Dr. Michael Downes, a senior staff scientist at the Salk Institute and the co-author of the paper, in an email to ABC News.

“We believe exercise is one of the best solutions to combat many human disease conditions, and nothing can fully replace exercise for its many health benefits.”

Despite the well-known risks, some unscrupulous marketers …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health