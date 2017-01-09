Why the “2017 Grammy Nominees” Album Is More Than a Little Bit Country

Atlantic RecordsThe 2017 Grammy Nominees album will be out later this month, and country makes a strong showing this year, with 8 of the project’s 21 tracks coming from the country field.
The disc features five country number ones: Kelsea Ballerini‘s “Peter Pan,” Carrie Underwood‘s “Church Bells,” Thomas Rhett‘s “Die a Happy Man,” and Tim McGraw‘s “Humble and Kind,” as well as this week’s current country #1 hit: Keith Urban‘s “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”
The annual compilation also showcases the breakthrough hit that put Maren Morris on the map, “My Church.” The Texas native is the most-nominated country act at this year’s Grammys, which will be handed out February 12 in Los Angeles.
Miranda Lambert‘s “Vice,” Sturgill Simpson‘s “Brace for Impact (Live a Little),” and Brandy Clark‘s latest single, “Love Can Go to Hell,” round out country’s contributions.
The 2017 Grammy Nominees collection comes out January 20 in stores and online. If you pre-order the project, you’ll have a chance to win a trip for two to this year’s show.
Here’s the complete track listing:
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyonce featuring Jack White
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
“Cheap Thrills” — Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Hotline Bling” — Drake
“Hello” — Adele
“Love Yourself” — Justin …read more
Source:: ABC News Radio Country