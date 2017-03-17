Why Tennessee Could Overachieve In 2017

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Heading into year five and following a slightly disappointing season in 2016 many are thinking the Vols are heading into a step back rebuild/reset season, but that may not be the case.

Many are thinking the 2017 season will be a 7-5/8-4 team at best and because of the recent dip in recruiting and departure of players to the next level, are forgetting the still deeply talented roster that the staff has built.

The defensive line is anchored by four and five-star players like Khalil Mckenzie, Shy Tuttle, Kyle Phillips, Darrell Taylor and Jonathan Kongbo all heading into their sophomore and junior seasons, and now with the upgrade at defensive line and strength coach this group is ready to take the next step.

The next level of the defense is held down by players like Darrin Kirkland Jr and Quart’e Sapp – former four stars with great athleticism, speed and strength.

Kirkland heading into his third season, should have a great grasp of the defensive calls. Sapp has some similarities to Reeves-Maybin in his first couple seasons. He is slightly undersized, but physical in the run game and fast enough to cover tight ends in the passing game, with great sideline …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider