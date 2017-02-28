Why Michael’s Ray’s second #1 may be sweeter than the first

ABC/Image Group LANow that “Think a Little Less” has made it to the top-three, Michael Ray seems poised to have the second #1 of his career. But the Eustis, Florida native believes he may be in a position to enjoy his success a little more this time.

“I had a lot going on [when] ‘Kiss You in the Morning’ was released… a radio tour, my first national morning show appearance on Good Morning America — and my grandfather passing,” he recalls. “There were a lot of emotions at the same time. I wasn’t able to fully experience what was happening….”

When he considers the possibility of another #1, Michael can’t help but remember something his granddad taught him.

“My grandfather and dad always told me, ‘When you are climbing the ladder, stop on one of the rungs and see where you are — and where you have been,’” he says. “I don’t want to take anything for granted or miss an opportunity to acknowledge how much this all means to me.”

