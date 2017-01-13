Why Michael Ray’s Grandma Finally Believes He’s Made It

ABC/Image Group LA Michael Ray will ask Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb to “Think a Little Less,” as he makes his Today show debut on January 24.

“Growing up watching Kathie Lee and the Today show, it’s an honor to be asked to be on and perform…” says the Florida native. “This is one of those times my grandmother thinks I finally made it!” he jokes.

You can catch the fourth hour of NBC’s morning talk show starting at 10 a.m.

The third single from Michael’s debut album just broke into the top 15, and also lends its name to his winter tour. The latest leg of the Think a Little Less trek kicks off January 20 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

