Why Lady A is adding a food truck to their You Look Good world tour fleet

PRNewswire/NabiscoLady Antebellum kicks off their You Look Good World Tour with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young this Friday in Bakersfield, California, and it’ll not only look good, it’ll taste good as well.

They’ll be bringing along a food truck to some of their dates, thanks to the tour’s sponsor, Nabisco. Fans will be able to sample new recipes from the popular snack maker, as the “Remix Your BBQ” campaign shows you how to use their products in your summer outings.

Nabisco is also giving away a VIP trip for four to Lady A’s Nashville show on September 9. You can enter at NabiscoBBQ.com.

