Why Keith Urban Will Be Flying Solo at the Grammys

ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban and Nicole Kidman were arm-in-arm at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, but that won’t be the case at the Grammys next month.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, better known as the BAFTAs, happen to be that same day, and Nicole is nominated for her work in Lion.

“Rarely does that happen where two evenings like that, that are both important to us, [are] in the same night,” Keith tells Entertainment Tonight. “But we feel really grateful that we get to be honored in our fields, and we recognize that.”

“I would so love to be there grooving to his tunes, you know?” Nicole adds. “We just love being together. He’s my protector and my rock… [But] we’ll Facetime or call. We like to see and hear each other,” she says.

Keith is up for both Best Country Album for Ripcord and Best Country Solo Performance for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” at the Grammys. He’s also set to perform on the show, will air live Sunday, February 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country