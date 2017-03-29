Why Keith Urban and Justin Moore will be right in the middle of March Madness

ABC/Image Group LA As the Final Four teams get ready to square off this weekend, two of country’s biggest stars will be right in the middle of the action.

Keith Urban and Justin Moore are set to play the NCAA March Madness Music Festival Friday in Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of Saturday’s big games. They both take the stage as part of the AT&T Block Party, which you can stream starting at 10 p.m. ET at ATT.net/ATTBlockParty.

The next day, South Carolina takes on Gonzaga just after 6 p.m. ET at University of Phoenix Stadium, with the Oregon vs. North Carolina game set to start just before 8 p.m. The championship game is set for Monday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country