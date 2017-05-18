Why Josh Turner is “All About You”

MCA NashvilleJosh Turner is following up his #1 hit, “Hometown Girl,” with a road-tested tune titled “All About You.”

“From the first time I heard [it], I loved the energy that it had,” the South Carolina native says. “It really had a drive to it and on top of that, it’s got a really simple, yet profound lyric basically saying ‘it doesn’t really matter what we’re doing as long as I’m with you…’ We’ve been playing it live a lot lately and the fans are digging it…” he adds.

“All About You” is the latest single from Josh’s #1 album, Deep South. He’ll play the Riverfront Stage during CMA Music Festival in Nashville Friday, June 9.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country