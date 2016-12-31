Why Josh Dobbs Should be Drafted into the NFL

Photo Credit: Donald Page/UT Athletics

Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs’ college career has officially come to a close, and what a ride it’s been. Dobbs took over as the full-time starter for the Vols at the start of the 2015 season after starting the last half of both the 2013 and 2014 seasons due to injuries at the position. And since making his first start on November 11, 2013, Dobbs has grown exceptionally as a quarterback.

Yet the question remains: Should Josh Dobbs be drafted into the NFL? Scouts and NFL experts doubted Dobbs’ accuracy and ability to be more than a glorified running back at quarterback beyond the college level, and many believed he had little future in the NFL heading into this season.

After the 2016 season, however, Dobbs has done enough to prove he should be taken in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft.

Josh Dobbs put together a very impressive final campaign at Tennessee this season. Dobbs completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,946 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also ran the ball 150 times for 831 yards and 12 scores, breaking the records he set last season for most rushing yards and rushing scores by a quarterback in …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider