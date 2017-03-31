Why Jerrod Niemann wanted his wife, Morgan, to co-star in romantic new video for “God Made a Woman”

CurbA heavenly video is expected for a song with the title “God Made a Woman,” right? Jerrod Niemann set out to achieve this cinematic theme with his new single, premiering on the CMT Hot 20 Countdown this weekend.

Also appropriate is Jerrod’s object of affection: his wife, Morgan.

The visual underscores the reverent theme of the song’s lyrics. Filmed under the vast blue sky in Marfa, Texas, Niemann drifts through a beautiful but desolate landscape, chasing after his true love like an elegant vision in white and finally coming together on a deserted highway.

The “God Made a Woman” video will premiere this Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m. Eastern on CMT.

Jerrod is also performing Saturday night as part of the ACM Pool Party For a Cause in Las Vegas as part of the festivities surrounding the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

