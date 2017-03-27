Why Jason Aldean needs your help finding “honorary roadies”

ABC/Image Group LAEver since Jason Aldean lost a close friend to breast cancer just as he was enjoying his first taste of success, he’s been an avid supporter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation charity. So it’s no surprise the ACM Entertainer of the Year will continue that tradition when he launches the They Don’t Know Tour next month in Toledo, Ohio.

“As long as I’m doing what I’m doing, I will do what I can to fight breast cancer and celebrate its survivors,” he says. “We all know someone whose life has been changed by this terrible disease, so we’re going to treat as many survivors as we can this year with a night out to take their minds off everything else.”

The survivors will be Jason’s “honorary roadies,” and will receive concert tickets, VIP backstage access, and private meet-and-greets at many of his shows. You can nominate someone you know for the gig at Komen.org/JasonAldean.

Jason will also continue to give a portion of each ticket sold to Susan G. Komen. So far, he’s raised more than $3 million for the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country