Why FDA-backed gene therapy for rare form of blindness is revolutionary

An experimental gene therapy for a rare hereditary form of blindness is a step closer to reality. An FDA advisory panel voted unanimously Thursday to recommend approval of a groundbreaking treatment for people with a faulty gene that impairs vision. It would be the first gene therapy in the U.S. for an inherited disease. Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how the treatment works and why it could be a new frontier in treating genetic disorders. …read more

