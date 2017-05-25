Why Eric Church is doing a whole lot better than just Holdin’ (His) Own

ABC/Image Group LA This weekend, Eric Church wraps his Holdin’ My Own Tour with two sold-out shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — but then again, capacity crowds are the rule these days for the hitmaking star.

In fact, Eric has sold out all 60 shows on the four-month North American trek, causing Pollstar to proclaim it the “#1 most-attended music tour in the world so far this year.” Along the way, the North Carolina native also cancelled more than 33,000 tickets to keep them out of the hands of scalpers.

If the Mr. Misunderstood singer is ready for a break, no one would blame him. He routinely played more than three hours every night, with no opening act and only one intermission.

Eric will do a handful of shows this summer — including an August 18 stop at Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series on ABC — before hitting the road again in September.

