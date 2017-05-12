Why Chris Young is “Losing Sleep” over his new single

RCAAfter a “Sober Saturday Night,” it seems Chris Young is still “Losing Sleep.”

Midnight last night, Chris followed up his recent #1 with Vince Gill with the lead single from his forthcoming sixth studio album. Appropriately enough, lots of folks — including Chris — were staying up late for a first listen.

“Hey everybody, sitting on the bus, losing sleep…” Chris said with an eye roll, in a short video he shared on social media. “But so cool seeing the song run up the sales charts. Love y’all!” he added.

You can stream or download “Losing Sleep” now, or listen to it via an audio-only YouTube video.

