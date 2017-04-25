Why Brett Young owes the wedding song of 2017 to Trent Tomlinson’s mom

BMLGThis week, Brett Young lands the second top-10 of his career with “In Case You Didn’t Know.” And in case you didn’t know, the inspiration for the popular wedding song originally came from co-writer Trent Tomlinson‘s mother.

“He said his mom always used to stop him on his way out the door and say, ‘Hey Trent! In case you didn’t know, I love you,’” Brett recalls.

“I thought, ‘That’s so how men are,’” he goes on. “We assume that people know all the time. We forget that it’s as easy as saying, ‘Hey, I love you!’ So… we kept it really simple and we just wrote a love song.”

The California native says that by the time his debut single “Sleep Without You” hit #1, the right choice for his next release was obvious.

“When I moved to Nashville, somebody said to me that the right song would raise its hand,” Brett remembers. “The EP was brand new, and people were already putting [‘In Case You Didn’t Know’] in their weddings.”

“We hadn’t even started talking about the next single before ‘In Case You Didn’t Know’ was like, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country