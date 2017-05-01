Who’s Next? Looking At Tennessee’s 2018 Draft Prospects

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

The 2017 draft class had a strong Tennessee flavor with six Vols going in the first four rounds – defensive end Derek Barnett, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, cornerback Cam Sutton, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, receiver Josh Malone and running back Alvin Kamara.

That broke a two-year drought of having no UT players picked, and was evidence of the increased talent that Butch Jones has brought to Knoxville.

But it may or may not be a trend going forward. The Vols certainly are in a better spot in terms of overall talent on the roster than they were a few years ago, but there also aren’t a ton of guaranteed draft picks coming down the pipe. Still, there are plenty of players who will at least have a chance with a strong junior or senior season.

Here’s a look at some players who are at least on the NFL’s radar for the 2018 draft.

