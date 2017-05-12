Whoopi Goldberg and Giancarlo Esposito sign up for mistaken identity comedy, “Shriver”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

(NEW YORK) — Whoopi Goldberg and Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito have been tapped to star in the mistaken identify comedy, Shriver.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Goldberg and Esposito will star alongside Toni Collette and Thomas Haden Church in forthcoming comedy based on Chris Belden’s novel with the same name.

Similar to the book, the movie is said to follow the story of a loner who is mistaken for a renowned, reclusive author. While posing as the the author, the loner sparks up a romance with an English professor who ends up running an event for the real Shriver — potentially outing him as a phony.

Shriver is currently in pre-production with shooting to start later this year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment