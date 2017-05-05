Who Must Step Up To Replace NFL-Bound Vols

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

There was a substantial amount of hype and excitement surrounding Tennessee’s re-entry as a presence in the NFL Draft this year after a two-year absence.

But now that the picks are made and projections for how the former Vols will fit in with their new teams have been made, Tennessee fans are left with the reality that there are some massive holes to be filled on the roster in 2017 and beyond.

Here’s a look at who must step up to replace the NFL-bound Vols:

DE Derek Barnett (1st round, No. 14 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles)

You don’t just roll somebody out on the field and replace the program’s all-time sack king. It’ll be a by-committee approach as Bob Shoop and new defensive line coach Brady Hoke look to do the almost impossible in replacing one of the most productive players in school history. Three highly-touted former recruits will be called upon to step up in Barnett’s absence: Jonathan Kongbo, Kyle Phillips and Darrell Taylor.

Kongbo slides out to end after playing some defensive tackle for the depth-depleted Vols last year. He was highly regarded for his ability to get after the quarterback coming out of junior college, and that’s what …read more

