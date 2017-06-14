Who Has The Best Burger in The Upper Cumberland

Local restaurants and chefs are battling it out and you are the winner this July 4th. It’s the first Great Upper Cumberland Burger Battle at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.

Bring the family between 11am and 3pm Tuesday! For just $10, you can sample the contestants and vote for your favorite as the People’s Choice Champion. And the 15 restaurants competing will also be fighting for a golden ticket to the World Food Championship…an exclusive event for the best of the best.

Come hungry July 4th for all you can eat burger samples and refreshments! It’s the Great Upper Cumberland Burger Battle from 11am-3pm at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.

To reserve your spot in the contest, call Putnam County Parks and Recreation.